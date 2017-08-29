Floyd Mayweather & Keyshia Cole: Is This New Proof They’re Dating?

Keyshia Cole and Floyd Mayweather sparked new speculation that they’re a couple after she rushed to Las Vegas to attend his fight on Aug 26. Do YOU ship these two together!?

There’s been rumors for months that Floyd Mayweather and Keyshia Cole might be an item, and Keyshia added fuel to the fire on Aug. 26. The singer performed a show in Philadelphia in the afternoon, but wasted no time sticking around afterward — instead, she hopped on her private plane and jetted straight to Las Vegas for Floyd’s huge fight against Conor McGregor, according to the New York Daily News. The paper reports that Keyshia begged for her performance time to be changed from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m so she could make it across the country in time. Luckily, it seems her plan went off without a hitch…because she proudly posed for a photo with Floyd after his victory.

“Mins after your 50-0 Money May,” she captioned the pic. “Congrats, true CHAMPION (Discipline is key).” Interestingly, it was just over a year ago, in May 2016, that Keyshia met her biological father, who just so happens to be boxing legend, Virgil Hunter. Clearly, she has a connection to the sport in her blood! There’s been relationship rumors surrounding Keyshia and Floyd for more than a year, and they’ve also been close friends for quite some time…but it definitely says something that she worked SO hard to make sure she got to Vegas in time for the fight!

Keyshia was previously engaged to NBA star Daniel Gibson — they welcomed their first child, Daniel Jr. in March 2010 and were married in May 2011. However, by March 2014, Keyshia confirmed that the couple was calling it quits. At the time, they did not file for divorce, however, as of April 2017, she revealed they were in the process of making the split official.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Floyd and Keyshia are a cute couple?