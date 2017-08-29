This Heartbreaking ‘GoT’ Theory Claims Jon Snow Will Make The Ultimate Sacrifice For Daenerys

The internet is dark and full of so many incredible ‘GoT’ theories. This new theory predicts that Jon Snow and Daenerys will have a baby, but he’ll keep the ultimate secret (just like Ned) to protect their child.

Hop aboard the theory train, Game of Thrones fans. With the final season not arriving until 2018 or even 2019, fans are already coming up with theories to hold them over until the new episodes arrive. Reddit user Euronhombre has thought of a very convincing theory about Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The fan believes Jon Snow’s true parentage will complicate things between him and Daenerys, but not enough to tear them apart. “Dany will come to learn she’s pregnant with Jon’s baby, which I imagine will reunite the two characters, Dany through her love for Jon and him being the father of her child, Jon through honor of wanting to take care of his child with the woman he ultimately loves regardless of any family ties,” the fan writes. “The feelings are already there. They can’t just disappear at this point, especially not with a baby on the way.”

The fan notes that the Northern lords will likely have trouble trusting Daenerys considering her family’s past, and this will make “Jon’s decision about whether or not to tell anyone about his true parentage even more difficult. Not to mention the fact that he has now fallen in love and impregnated his aunt. I can’t imagine the Northern lords will be all too accepting of all this, especially since they were ready to turn their backs on him not too long ago.” This will lead Jon’s decision to “keep his true parentage a secret to protect his child and forsake his honor, just as Ned did before him…”

Just before she died, Lyanna Stark made her brother, Ned, promise that she would protect her and Rhaegar Targaryen’s child from harm. That child grew up to be Jon Snow, a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Jon Snow may end up more like the man who raised him than his biological father. “I just thought it would be a cool parallel to see Jon have to lie just like Ned did to protect this child,” the fan continues. “It would be the one thing they both gave up their honor for. To protect their family. As Aemon told Jon, ‘What is the duty against the feel of a newborn son in your arms?'”

Whoa. This theory coming true would be so beautifully poetic. This is exactly the kind of thing Jon would do to protect the people he loves.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jon will keep his true parentage a secret? Let us know!