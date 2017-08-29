Did Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham Really End Nasty Feud At VMAs?

If you’re anything like us, then you jumped for joy upon seeing Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham pose for a photo together at the VMAs on Aug. 27. But not everything’s as good as it seems.

“There is still animosity between the two [Teen Mom stars], but Jenelle [Evans] was not going to cause a scene, especially with Farrah [Abraham]‘s daughter so close by. She didn’t want to be mean around her daughter. They were civil. They talked and did their thing as they both know they will always be connected in one way shape or form. So seeing each other is something they have to deal with, but they both were just interested in a less drama-filled evening and that is what happened this time around. They are more frenemies than anything else and for them to become good friends with each other in the future is still very far fetched,” a source close to the Teen Mom stars tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t this so devastating? We were hoping Jenelle and Farrah, who have had a long-standing feud with each other, had finally buried the hatchet. But it sounds like they were just being nice for the sake of the moment. And, to be honest, it does sound like something Jenelle would do. Before the show started, we asked Jenelle how she would handle Katy Perry or Taylor Swift‘s feud if she was in either star’s shoes. And that’s when she told us EXCLUSIVELY, “You know I have done it many times before and you just have to walk in with a smile on your face and kill them with kindness!” Perhaps that’s exactly what Jenelle did — she killed Farrah with kindness. Just look at her smile!

In case you’re unaware, Jenelle and Farrah’s feud started in late 2012, when Jenelle dissed Farrah for her “insane” practices when it comes to plastic surgery — Jenelle even called Farrah out for having three procedures before the age of 21. Farrah, of course, clapped back. “There are lots of teen mothers on MTV who are very not intelligent,” Farrah said at the time. “I’m one of them who really works hard, who really educated myself and really cares about people.” And most recently Farrah called Jenelle out for having another child. “In my life, woman are not continually having babies and putting hardships around their children,” Farrah said. “I’m really not about living that lifestyle anymore and I only want to make the best environment for my daughter. I would never go find a boyfriend right now, get pregnant, and have a second child without a plan.”

