Gwen Stefani Acting Like She’s Pregnant, Says Source: She’s Hoping For 1st Daughter With Blake

Gwen Stefani has been giving off preggo vibes recently, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The star’s body language has been indicating she’s pregnant with Blake Shelton’s child!

Gwen Stefani, 47, already has three beautiful little boys, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want another little bundle of joy — this time with her beau Blake Shelton, 41. And, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, recent pics of Gwen looking a little rounder have fans thinking she might have a bun in the oven already! Now a source close to Gwen is telling us EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen’s totally acting like she’s pregnant. “Gwen’s body language lately has been of that of someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy,” the insider said.

“The way she has recently started to carry herself, is the same as when she was carrying Apollo,” the source continued, referencing how Gwen acted when she was pregnant with her youngest son, who is now three years old. “She is walking, differently and holding her body differently, almost covering-up or protecting her belly the exact same way she did last time she was pregnant.” OMG, we really hope that means she is carrying Blake’s baby already! Click here to see pics of Gwen’s previous pregnancy looks.

The insider also told us that if Gwen is pregnant she would want to paint a nursery pink this time — not blue. “She has always wanted a girl and she is really in love with Blake,” the source said. “She loves Blake and they are a perfect couple, she would certainly be overjoyed to have his baby. Blake and Gwen are inseparable, they spend almost every night together and a baby might be on the way for the happy couple!”

