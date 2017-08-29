A red-haired child got lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey! Discovered by a good samaritan, the girl was aimlessly walking through the TX flood & was thankfully brought to safety. See the shocking video!

A diaper-wearing, bottle-carrying young girl was spotted wandering through floodwaters in Pearland, Texas. Renz Michael caught the tot on camera and brought her to safety, but his footage of the lost child has shocked the Twittersphere. Renz’s video, which he uploaded to Twitter on Aug. 27, shows Renz spotting the little girl outside his window walking in the street all by herself in high floodwaters. He then appears outside with the kid, asking her where her parents are and what she’s doing. Click here to see pics of Hurricane Harvey.

Wearing nothing but a T-shirt and a diaper, the girl appears to be confused about where she is going in the aftermath of Harvey. When Renz asks her where she’s going, she responds that she’s out walking and that her parents are nearby. The concerned citizen then asks her to show him where she lives and walks with her until they reach her home. Her father immediately opens the door in astonishment, expressing he can’t believe that his young daughter slipped out unnoticed. Yikes!

Since the video was posted, it has gone viral, receiving over 5,000 retweets and over 9,000 likes. While most commenters praised the good samaritan for helping bring the little girl to safety, many are blaming the child’s parents for not keeping a close eye on her. “Well done sir!” @shannoneffects1 wrote. “There is no telling what would have happened to her! Not very responsible parents.” @Saundraaa said to Renz, “I hope they thanked you,” and Renz replied that the girl’s parents surprisingly did NOT! “No they didn’t,” he said. “But thank you for the thank you.” SO crazy, right?

I found this little girl walking in the streets alone. I decided to get her back to her house. #HurricaneHarvey Pearland, Texas. Houston pic.twitter.com/AE3sIFMTgi — Renz Michael (@renzalisasis) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts are with the victims and all those effected by Hurricane Harvey. To find out how you can help the cause, click here. So far, celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Beyonce, and the Kardashians have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with relief efforts.

