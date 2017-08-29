Chelsea Clinton Shades Ivanka Trump As Reports Surface She’s Visited Putin’s Private Office

Did it get dark outside? Or is that the shade that Chelsea Clinton just threw at Ivanka Trump? Chelsea called her out for allegedly visting Putin’s office at the Kremlin. See her shady tweet here!

Chelsea Clinton, 37, and Ivanka Trump, 35, used to be best friends, but that seems to have changed since their parents competed in the 2016 presidential election. Ivanka’s getting widely criticized right now after the shocking revelation that she allegedly visited Russian president Vladimir Putin‘s office at the Kremlin during a trip to Moscow. Ivanka, according to President Donald Trump‘s business associate Felix Sater, reportedly sat at the president’s desk! The first family is under deep scrutiny right now for their reported ties to Russia, and this is just another damning detail.

The details came out after The New York Times published a report containing a 2015 email exchange between Sater and lawyer Michael Cohen that claimed Sater had arranged Ivanka’s 2006 trip to Russia. Ivanka told NYT that she did take “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” in 2006, but as a tourist. She said it was a “possibility” that she sat in Putin’s chair, but claimed that she has “never met President Vladimir Putin.” People on Twitter are convinced that Chelsea aimed some subtle shade at Ivanka when she responded to a tweet that compared them.

Author Molly Knight tweeted that “If Chelsea Clinton had done this, @ seanhannity would be taking hostages”, referring to if Chelsea had sat in Putin’s chair at the Kremlin. Chelsea directly responded to Molly’s tweet, saying “Marc [Mezvinsky, her husband] & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006– Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy’s home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food”. Did you catch that? Public parts of the Kremlin. That’s an expert burn right there. Whether or not Chelsea deliberately slammed Ivanka, or it was just a coincidence, Twitter’s convinced it was epic shade.

Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy's home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food https://t.co/v6WYMqPUzk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chelsea shaded Ivanka? Let us know!