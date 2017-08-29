Tweets

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce & More Donate Over A Million Dollars To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Hurricane Harvey Victims
Associated Press
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they walk from the White House to the South Lawn, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md.m then onto Texas to view the federal government's response to Harvey's devastating flooding in Texas Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., then onto Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane is the first major disaster of Trump's presidency Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk out of the South Portico to depart the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2017. President Trump travels to Texas to inspect storm damage. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Mindy Walker and her three year old son Connor Martinez are helped out of a boat after being rescued from their home along Cypress Creek at Kuykendal 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston, Texas, USA, 28 August 2017. The areas in and around Houston and south Texas are experiencing record floods after more than 24 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall in the south coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane, the most powerful to affect the US since 2004. Harvey has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to cause heavy rain for several days. Major flooding hits the city of Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, USA - 28 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Celebrities are doing their part and donating to Hurricane Harvey relief as the unprecedented storm rages on. Kim Kardashian and her sisters are donating $500,000, and celebs like Beyonce are donating tons of money, too!

Houston strong! Celebrities are coming out in droves to support the flood-ravaged city in any way that they can. For many, that means giving money to charity. Kim Kardashian, 36, announced on Twitter that she and her sisters, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 61, are donating a total $500,000 to the Red Cross and Salvation Army. Damn! Beyonce, 35, was born and raised in Houston. Beyonce, 35, was born and raised in Houston. It was important to her to give money to those affected by the devastating hurricane, and to keep her city thriving in the face of tragedy. She hasn’t announced how much money she’s donating, but released a statement about her intentions:

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGood as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.” Amazing! Celebrities likeLady Gaga, NFL star JJ Watt, musician Chris Young, and more are donating as well (they haven’t specified amounts. The guys from SupernaturalJensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, started a charity page, and have raised over $100,000! Super-couple Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod announced on Instagram that they’ll be donating a stunning $25,000.

Kevin Hart, 38, challenged his celebrity friends to put their money where their mouth is and donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief charities. And they’re answering the call! Kevin’s passionate plea via Instagram on August 28 has had an overwhelming response from the majority of the people he tagged, including Drake, Dwayne Johnson, T.I., and Nicki Minaj, who all ponied up that $25,000!

Kevin’s video asked his celebrity friends on Instagram to “help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey….I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio….I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don’t have to be a celebrity to donate….Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!!”

T.I. was one of the people who responded on Instagram: “They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston#USorELSE”. As of press time, Kevin and his followers and friends have raised $205,232 through his Red Cross charity page. Amazing!

You don’t need to donate $25,000 to charity if you want to help out with Hurricane Harvey relief. You can donate whatever you want/can to charities like the Red Cross or United Way (see Jenna Fischer‘s tweet below for how to text a $10 donation!). If you’re in Houston, you can volunteer — contact local shelters and charities to see how you can best help. CLICK HERE for our list of the best ways to support Houston.

HollywoodLifers, do you think more celebrities will donate to Hurricane Harvey relief? Who do you think will step up to the plate?