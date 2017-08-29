Cardi B Wardrobe Malfunction: BF Offset Loves Other Men Lusting After His Sexy Girlfriend

Offset’s not the jealous type. The Migos rapper’s actually all about the attention girlfriend Cardi B’s getting from guys after her VMAs wardrobe malfunction!

Cardi B, 24, looked absolutely incredible at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked a number of outfits for the awards show, where she both performed and presented. Her wardrobe included a jewel-encrusted bodysuit for her pre-show performance, and a vintage-inspired pink dress for the main event. That pink dress, as cute as it was, caused a small problem. It was so off-the-shoulder that her boob almost came completely out. Cardi caught it just in time, but had to spend the rest of the segment clutching her chest. Oops!

Apparently, her boyfriend — Migos rapper Offset, 25 — wasn’t too shocked about the incident. In fact, he was all about it! “Offset is absolutely head over heels for Cardi,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s the sexiest girl on the planet and has zero problem with her boobs spilling out of her dress. He actually loves it that all these other chumps are lusting after his sexy girlfriend. She’s becoming a huge star and he’s with her every step of the way.”

Cardi’s found herself one helluva guy! But really, it’s good that he doesn’t care that she had a wardrobe malfunction at the VMAs — because he shouldn’t! It’s not like Cardi did it on purpose. She had a similar reaction to the incident as her boyfriend. “Is Cardi embarrassed about her wardrobe malfunction? Hell to the no!” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ““Normally, she would let it come out too but she knew it was not cool for live TV. Cardi laughed about it after the show and thought her boob falling out of her top was a sexy look,” said a second source. She’s right!

