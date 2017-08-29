Blake Shelton Planning ‘Country’ Adventures With Gwen Stefani & Boys For Epic Labor Day

It’s been the best summer EVER for Gwen Stefani and her boys, and Blake Shleton’s determined to end on a high note! We learned EXCLUSIVELY that he’s planning an amazing Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma!

“Blake [Shelton] is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen [Stefani] and her boys at his Ranch in Oklahoma,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Since their first visit, it has become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation and they can’t stop asking about when they are going back. Blake has a Labor Day party planned full of hunting, fishing and boating with Gwen and the kids. Blake was raised in the country and he is so happy that he gets to share the lifestyle he loves with Gwen’s boys, who also are learning to appreciate the great outdoors.”

That’s so cool! Gwen’s been diligently documenting their summer together, and it’s clear that her sons — Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston Rossdale — are having the time of their lives. Blake’s taken them fishing, four-wheeling, and even jumped off boats with them. He’s doing a good job bonding with his girlfriend’s children. Can you believe it’s been almost two years since Gwen and Blake started dating? The couple have started talking about their future together, and it’s safe to say we should get used to them flaunting PDA. They’re not going anywhere!

“It’s really been smooth sailing for [Blake and Gwen]. They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. That’s so exciting! May we suggest a summer wedding in Oklahoma when they decide to get hitched?

