‘AGT’ Recap: Plane Crash Survivor Kechi & DJ Khaled’s Golden Buzzer Chase Goehring Perform

‘America’s Got Talent’ enters its last week of performances before the semifinal round! DJ Khaled’s Golden Buzzer winner, Chase Goehring, sings, along with inspiring survivor Kechi.

Prepare to see Golden Buzzer winners Chase Goehring and Angelina Green, a dancer defying all the odds, a brother-sister dance duo with an unbreakable bond, a real-life Sherlock Holmes and more on the last episode of America’s Got Talent before the semifinals!

DaNell Daymon and Greater Works kicked off the show with their fabulous rendition of the Grease classic “You’re The One That I Want,” and totally brought the house down. I mean, what a way to kick off the show and put a little hope and love into the crowd! The judges couldn’t agree more and literally sang The Greater Works’ praises. I hope these guys are in it for the long haul!

Next on the Dolby Theater stage were dancing brother and sister Junior and Emily, who have already stolen America’s hearts. Next to their tear-jerking story and background, their fierce, hard-hitting moves had us all even more sold. To a technological, sound effect-heavy song, Junior and Emily showed off their moves in their first live performance on the show!

Oscar Hernandez graced the stage next, reminded us to always chase our dreams! The former football star revealed all he ever wanted to do was twerk, and twerk he does! Dancing to “MILF Money” by Fergie, Oscar was lowered onto the stage in a cage and exploded out with a group of backup dancers. But, Oscar was the STAR of the show! Giving us his signature jumping split, Oscar twerked on the ground and put on a total show. Needless to say, he delivered.

Angelina Green, the 13-year-old who Heidi Klum awarded with a Golden Buzzer, is back on the AGT stage for the first time since her audition! Singing “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles (a personal fave of mine) Angelina reminded us all that she has a big voice. While certain parts of her performance sounded a little flat and off, the young singer held her own. The judges felt like Angelina did them proud and encouraged America to vote for her! Go, go, go!

Colin Cloud, the real-life Sherlock Holmes, told the audience he was going to solve Simon Cowell‘s murder… before it happens. In an intricate performance, Colin tricked us all with his amazing, daring trick. It was long and a bit confusing, but the audience loved it! He really is so talented!

Mike Young has left his subway stage behind for the Dolby Theater stage! The amazing, soulful singer belted out Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” Making it his own, Mike served up a version of his own and we were loving it! “For me this was your best performance ever!” Heidi said. “You can’t put an age limit on talent. You deserve to be here,” Simon added. I couldn’t agree more! Vote for Mike!

Next on the stage was Oskar & Gaspar — the undercover duo who made Heidi into a number of different colors and graphics during their audition! Now, using two barely clothed humans, they used the essence of human touch to show their talent by displaying emotions through colors and shapes projected on the people. The judges were super impressed by the incredible effort put into the act!

As Sarah and Hero were ready to take the stage, and revealed that she has been living in her SUV for the last year with her three dogs. Sarah’s other dog, Loki, also joined her on stage for a paw-tastic performance! Surrounded by the ancient pyramids of Egypt, Sarah and Hero first showed off their tricks, before being joined by Loki. While Hero and Sarah held two ends of a jump rope, Loki literally jumped rope and it was an exciting, happy performance! “You one billion percent deserve to be in the finals,” Simon said, begging voters to give Sarah and Hero their love.

Red-headed soon-to-be superstar Chase Goehring took the AGT stage with another honest original, documenting his first ever heartbreak. Between his quick, almost-rapping lyrics to his incredible guitar skills, Chase blew us all away, once again! The judges couldn’t agree more, with Mel B even adding that Chase’s words touched a nerve.

The unbelievable, gravity-defying Diavolo took the stage for a space-inspired performance between architectural pieces. In a moving circle piece between two stationary ladders, the dancers demonstrated space exploration with their bodies. It was so special. “This is memorable, it’s different, you’re brave, you’re imaginative,” Simon told the troupe. Howie Mandel went on the beg the audience to vote for this amazing group!

In a gorgeous pink dress, the last performer of the night Kechi took the stage. The sole plane crash survivor sang the inspiring “By The Grace Of God” by Katy Perry. “I looked in the mirror and decided to stay,” Kechi sang, flanked by string instruments and pink flowers. She was brought to tears at the end of the performance, as the entire crowd was on their feet. “You are a survivor. You are an inspiration. You give people hope. For that reason, I must see you again,” Mel B said. There wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd. “You are important. People need people like you,” Simon shared his praise. Kechi also hails from Houston, and shared a few touching words at the end of the show, sending prayers to her hometown.

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite performer of the night? Make sure you tune into NBC tomorrow night at 8 PM ET to see who will be the last 7 acts to go through to the semifinal!