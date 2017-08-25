Paramore definitely woke us up this morning on ‘GMA!’ They performed three of their hits from their latest album ‘After Laughter’ in the middle of Central Park, and you can watch the videos here.

Paramore always kills it with their live show, and today, Aug. 25, was no different. Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro rocked out to “Hard Times” (above), “Fake Happy” and “Rose Colored Boy” on the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series stage in NYC, and you can see the latter two videos at those links!

Amidst that After Laughter mini-concert, the band also confirmed a third leg of their world tour via Twitter. Yep, they’ll be headed to the United Kingdom in January and tix go on sale Sept. 1, so don’t sleep on it!

If you weren’t able to make it to Central Park, don’t worry — you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch Paramore on tour. Check out their North American dates:

09/06– Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

09/08 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

09/09 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium *

09/13 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor Theater *

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre *

09/21 – Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre *

09/22 – Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center *

09/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre *

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater *

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre *

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land *

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie *

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater *

10/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

10/07 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House *

10/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center *

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre *

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre *

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/06-10 – Miami, FL @ PARAHOY! Deep Search

* = w/ Best Coast

