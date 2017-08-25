Miley Cyrus Strips Down As Nude Fairy For The Cover Of David LaChapelle’s New Book

Miley Cyrus looks positively magical on the cover of David LaChapelle’s new book, transforming into a fairy princess — who’s totally naked! See the shocking book cover here!

Miley Cyrus, 24, looks so good on the cover of famed photographer David LaChapelle‘s new coffee table book that it’s unreal. The “Malibu” singer posed for an otherworldly cover shoot for Lost and Found, stripping down to nothing but a completely transparent bodysuit and some glitter to become a very alternative fairy princess. Disney this is not! She looks absolutely breathtaking on the ethereal cover. It’s so strange, but in a good way!

Our fairy godmother Miley is striking a pose in what appears to be a woman’s restroom overtaken by flowers and her magic. She’s practically unrecognizable in the sexy shoot, rocking huge, curly blonde hair and some positively 80s-esque makeup. That includes bright blue eyeshadow that obscures her eyebrows! Leave it to Miley to pull that crazy look off and make it look beautiful. At first glance, it appears that Miley’s totally naked on the Lost and Found cover, aside from some strategically placed glitter and giant, rainbow fairy wings. But by looking at the image closer, you can see the distinct line of a high-cut bodysuit on her hips, and near her shoulders. It’s not as if it’s giving much coverage — the outfit is totally see-through!

