Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Plunging Mini On Date With Younes

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a barely-there minidress that flaunted SO much cleavage while hitting the town with Younes Bendjima. It’s one of the sexiest date night outfits we’ve ever seen!

Lookin’ good, Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, dressed to impress on a date night with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, in Los Angeles on August 24, rocking the tiniest minidress we’ve ever seen! We’re green with envy over this adorable little black dress! The little dress plunged halfway down her abdomen and barely covered her breasts. Seriously; we’re not sure how she’s keeping that thing on!

Kourtney and Younes strolled up to trendy restaurant Poppies in LA that night, and needless to say, the model look thrilled to have her on his arm. Her bangin’ figure looked particularly great in this black number, which she paired with black ankle boots with sky-high heels. Kourtney’s only a little taller than five feet, so she can get away with rocking the higher heels than anyone! Younes chose a more casual outfit than his girlfriend, opting for a camouflage jacket and shiny track pants.

Things have been heating up between Kourtney and Younes lately. They’re practically inseparable! When they’re not constantly on vacation together, they’re going on cute dates around Los Angeles. Just one day before this date night, she took him to church with her in Beverly Hills! Kourtney regularly attends church services, and it’s a big sign that she thinks her guy’s special if she’s letting him into this part of her life.

HollywoodLifers, would you wear a dress like Kourtney’s on your next date night? Let us know!