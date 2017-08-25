Angelina Jolie: Why She Ignored Brad Pitt Completely On Their Wedding Anniversary

Sadly, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer even acknowledging their wedding anniversary, a family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, were married on August 23, 2014 after nearly a decade-long romance and six children, including three biological. However, the day is no longer a celebration of their love and instead a day to lay low and avoid each other. While their split is still fresh and, unfortunately, ongoing, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Brad and Angelina were not interested in communicating with each other on what wold have been their third wedding anniversary. “Angelina ignored her ex, Brad, yesterday on what was and would have been their wedding anniversary,” a family insider explained. But, why? “After everything they have been through, neither one reached out to the other as they are both moving on with life alone.”

This sad news comes after reports briefly claimed there was a chance that Brangelina could somehow find their way back to each other. However, rumors of a reconciliation were quickly shut down, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, due to the fact that just “too much” had gone down between the two. Brad and Angelina’s focus continues to be on their six children, and making sure that their transition during the painful split is as seamless as possible. In fact, it appears that Angelina decided to spoil the kids rotten instead of celebrating her and Brad’s wedding anniversary. New pictures show the mother of six leaving Toys ‘R Us with the kids, who are all thrilled to be carrying a bunch of shopping bags. New toys for everyone!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Angelina and Brad avoiding each other for their anniversary? Comment below, let us know.