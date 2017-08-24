Utah Teen, 18, Charged With Murder After Allegedly Helping Suicidal Blonde, 16, Kill Herself: Pics

Teen girl Jchandra Brown was found hanging by a rope on May 6. Her friend Tyerell Przybycien’s since been charged with her murder as he allegedly bought rope for her & even filmed her death!

A Utah teenager, Tyerell Przybycien, 18, is accused of buying his 16-year-old friend, Jchandra Brown, a rope, tying a noose in it, and then filming the teenage girl’s suicide in a wooded area on May 6 in Payson Canyon. And while Tyerell did admit he “helped” his friend kill herself, his legal team is fighting the murder charges, saying Jchandra’s tragic death was strictly a suicide — NOT a murder. Tyerell has been charged with the first-degree felony of murder, as well as a misdemeanor count for failing to report a dead body. He even went so far as to pick Jchandra up from work and drive her to the canyon on that fateful night. Click here to see pics of the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

“I feel guilty,” Tyerell himself told a police detective during a recorded interview, according to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23. “I feel like I did murder her. I helped her so much.” Prosecutors say the 18-year-old’s actions in helping Jchandra plan her death were criminal. However, Tyerell’s attorneys “have issues” with that narrative, and are fighting to get his charges tossed or reduced to a lesser count. “We’re arguing that this tragic story, this young lady’s passing away, was a suicide,” defense attorney Neil Skousen said outside of court, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “My client’s actions did not rise to the level of murder.”

The most chilling part of this entire story though, is that Tyerell allegedly filmed Jchandra’s suicide — and did nothing to help save her. In court, jurors had to watch the 10-minute video, in which Tyerell reportedly asks his hanging friend to “say something, please.” As the girl’s body becomes still, he keeps recording and adding commentary. “Um, are you there? Move or something,” he says. “Thumbs up if you’re OK.” Toward the end of the clip, the charged teen says, “that’s when the brain stops getting any oxygen,” and, “I guess I’ll just leave this here now.”

Defendant Tyerell Joe Przybycien returns to court following the video showing the hanging death was shown during his preliminary hearing. pic.twitter.com/qP2M0BW4TW — Scott Sommerdorf (@ScottSommerdorf) August 23, 2017

Jchandra’s mom believes, according to Oxygen.com, that her daughter was “groomed” by Tyerell to carry out the suicide. And according to authorities, Tyerell researched methods and even exchanged text messages with a friend, saying he wanted to help Jchandra kill herself. “It’s like getting away with murder!” he wrote, according to court documents.

