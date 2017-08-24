Taylor Swift’s Social Media Blackout & 8 More Of The Most Dramatic Album Releases Ever

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a spiral when she deleted everything from her social media. They just KNEW new music was coming! She’s not the first person to stun fans with a dramatic album release. See the most over-the-top drops ever, here!

Fans will always be happy when their favorite artists drop a new album. However, superstars are made when they go above and beyond and add a little extra panache to the big reveal. Some musicians release albums with no warning, others host extravagant events, and some use exciting gimmicks. Either way, a dramatic release is always more fun than a regular one, and these 9 stars did it best! Click through our gallery above to see them all.

1. Taylor Swift’s Social Media Blackout

It’s been three years since 1989 came out, so of course Taylor couldn’t just set a date for her new album and drop it all boring-like! On Aug. 18, all of Taylor’s social media went blank. Her Facebook, her Twitter, her Instagram, even her website were totally empty! Then, the videos started coming. Glimpses of a scaly snake slithering around showed up, which was HUGE considering the fact that she’s been called a “snake” during all of the Kimye drama. When we learned her album was going to be titled “Reputation” we freaked, and then she announced that her first single was coming just days later on Aug. 25… we basically lost our minds! It was a triple-whammy!

2. Kanye West’s TLOP Fashion Show

We expect nothing less than drama and grandeur from Yeezy, and his release of The Life Of Pablo in 2016 didn’t disappoint! During New York Fashion Week, he invited 20,000 New Yorkers and some of the biggest names in the music and fashion biz to Madison Square Garden, where he played his new album front-to-back while models debuted his Yeezy Season 3 line. How do you get better than that?!

3. Katy Perry’s Witness Life Stream

KatyKats were in for a treat when Katy did a 36-hour live stream leading up to the release of her highly awaited Witness album. She documented every second of her life, and there was always something cool going on, from talks with celebs, to a hair makeover, to watching Katy get a massage. Seriously, so epic!

4. Beyonce’s Lemonade Visual Album

Okay, we can’t bring up dramatic album releases without mentioning Beyonce’s Lemonade. We mean, jeez. The whole story behind it, the captivating visuals, the drama. We were living for it! No one will ever beat that.

5. JAY-Z’s NBA Finals Announcement

In 2013, JAY-Z got a commercial during Game 5 of the NBA Finals to announce his new album Magna Carta Holy Grail. Plus, the album was set to come out just two weeks later on July 4! When the big day came, fans with Samsung could download the whole thing for free!

6. Lady Gaga’s Dive Bar Tour

In 2016, Lady Gaga played three shows in dive bars around America. They were all live streamed, and during each she premiered new songs from her upcoming album Joanne. She said in a statement that “my first performances were in dive bars in New York City and around the country, so working with Bud Light to go back to my roots to perform songs from my new album Joanne is such an exciting way to connect with my fans and share this music with them for the first time.”

7. Frank Ocean’s Blond Buildup

The wait for Frank’s sophomore album Blond was a brutal one. His first album Channel Orange came out in 2012, and it was great. But it seemed like consistently for the next four years he teased the new one and it didn’t come. Finally, on Aug. 19, 2016, he shared a visual album called Endless with no warning. Fans thought it WAS the album, but two days later the real deal came, and it was SO worth the wait!

8. Drake’s Big Surprise

Drake’s mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late was chock full of hits, including “Energy,” “10 Bands,” “6 God,” “Used To,” and more, but he still managed to keep the big release under raps until it showed up in iTunes on Feb. 13, 2015. Fans were overwhelmed with the 19-track album, and it was amazing!

9. U2’s iPhone Disaster

Sometimes, a dramatic album release doesn’t go as planned. Case in point: when U2 beamed their 2014 Songs Of Innocence album into every iPhone in America, and fans freaked out calling it an invasion of privacy. The backlash was overwhelming, and it certainly didn’t have the epic impact that Bono and the squad expected.

HollywoodLifers, which album release was your favorite? Let us know!