Rihanna ‘Still Worries’ About & Loves Chris Brown — Would She Ever Take Him Back?

Feeling nostalgic? Even though Rihanna and Chris Brown parted years ago, she’ll always have a connection with her ex. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that RiRi ‘still worries’ about and has love for Breezy, but would she ever rekindle their romance?

Rihanna, 29, appears to be head over heels about her rumored new beau Hassan Jameel, but she’ll always hold a special place in her heart for Chris Brown, 28, and the bond they once shared. Even though she’s moved on, the Barbadian beauty wants the best for her former flame, despite the tumultuous split they had. “Rihanna still worries a lot about Chris, even after all that’s gone on with them there’s a part of her that feels protective of him,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s in a really bad place right now and she’s concerned but what can she do? She knows he wants her back, he still calls her and messages her and he’s still in contact with her family too.”

“Chris has begged her plenty of times to take him back but that’s just not an option for her anymore,” our insider explained. “She will always love him and she does wish she could help him but there’s really nothing she can do, she’s not going backwards.” The hip-hop icon recently opened up about their highly publicized breakup in his vulnerable new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, revealing new details about their horrific fight in 2009. Breezy was reportedly ready to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Rihanna and decided to tell her about a past relationship he had with a woman he worked with. This supposedly started their heated argument.

Chris has reportedly never stopped loving his ex Rihanna and is asking friends if she’d ever consider taking him back, according to Life & Style. Even so, it looks like RiRi is happy with hunky billionaire Hassan and she has a new approach to her romantic life this time around. As we previously reported, “Rihanna is totally cool with keeping things out of the spotlight,” our insider close to the singer said. “After the nightmare she went through with Chris she really doesn’t want to have another splashy public romance — and she loves the fact that Hassan doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, there’s no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s great that Rihanna is moving on? Tell us, below!