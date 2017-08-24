Lady Gaga Flashes Her Nipple & Serious Underboob In Sexy ‘V Magazine’ Cover

Lady Gaga goes simple and sexy for her latest cover! As the singer kicks off her ‘Joanne’ World Tour, she sizzles on yet another cover of ‘V Magazine’! Gaga gives viewers a peek at her nipple, while flashing major underboob!

Lady Gaga, 31, is the gift that keeps on giving! The singer posed for a fresh-faced, sexy photoshoot with V Magazine for their September issue, and we’ve got the cover right here! Gaga showed off her breasts, and a partial nipple, in the stunning black and white cover. She posed with her arms raised in a tiny, cropped top. And, she’s never looked better. The singer opted for minimal makeup, and what appears to be a messy up-do’. See the full image below!

While the cover isn’t set to hit stands until Monday, August 28, lucky “Little Monsters” [the named dubbed to Gaga fans everywhere] got an early look when a fan page copped an image of the new issue. The mag, respectively gave her cover the title, “Gaga Forever” and featured the singer’s anchor tattoo along with her other arm ink. She appeared calm, yet serious in the shot, which has us thinking that may be the tone of her interview. Gaga hasn’t given many interviews in 2017, as she has been gearing up for her Joanne World Tour, which kicked off on August 2. So, fans are waiting in anticipation to read what she’s got on her mind.

The singer has been hard at work with a slew off different career ventures in play, at the moment; all while maintaining an enjoyable love life. She and her talent agent boyfriend, Christian Carino, 48, spent the first day of summer in the Hamptons together on June 21. The pair were all smiles while they took a sweet stroll in the celeb-infested New York area. As for her multiple projects? — Gaga’s tour is currently entertaining audiences around the world. And, the hit-maker is set to release a Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, which will give fans an up close and personal look at the Grammy winner’s life.

Gaga took to Instagram on August 24, to uncover three different teasers for the doc. The first sneak peek features the singer in tears over being “alone.” The following teaser opens with Gaga hanging from wires while she prepares for her epic Super Bowl LI performance. While she remains silent in the teaser, the background music is quite powerful, yet chilling. The third and final clip shows Gaga during a visit to the doctor. She looks emotional, sad and tired while she sits on a medical bed, makeup-less. She visits the doctor to relieve “intense pain” in her face. However, it’s unclear what led her to the medical visit.

As mentioned above, Gaga’s sexy new cover comes just after the start of her Joanne World Tour. The singer kicked off her long-awaited tour on August 2, which is slated to run through December 2017. And, while there are high expectations forher tour, it looks like we may have already gotten the confirmation we needed that it will be a hit. According to Gaga’s Facebook page, the North American dates on her tour are all sold out! You go, Gaga!

