Charleston Shooter: Police Rush To King Street As Reported Gunman Attacks A Restaurant

A terrifying situation has unfolded on King Street in Charleston, South Carolina on Aug. 24. The police have warned people to stay away as they’re investigating an ‘active shooter situation’ in a downtown restaurant!

The story is still unfolding, but these are the details so far: Charleston police are responding to a report of an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, somewhere near the 400 block of King Street, according to Live 5 News. A witness said they were having lunch at Virginia’s on Main Street with their son when an alleged gunman entered the restaurant and ordered everyone to get out. A photo taken of the restaurant shows the glass of the front door shattered.

Police dispatchers say a weapon is involved but the authorities have not yet provided any specific details about the situation. The police have closed off King Street (between Calhoun and Morris) to prevent anyone from wandering into a dangerous situation. “Right now the streets are full of SWAT and police and people heavily armed. They are blocking off the whole block,” Sarah Cobb, owner of MOSA boutique, told CNN. She described how nearby businesses were evacuated, as officers with guns pointed to the restaurant took position.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

The timing of this incident brings back memories of the terrible shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered and murdered nine people in a hate-motivated killing. In the wake of the violence of the Charlottesville, Virginia white-nationalist rally, this “active shooter event” has everyone on edge.

We’ll continued to update this story with more details as they are made available, HollywoodLifers. In the meantime, send your thoughts that this situation resolves without anyone getting seriously hurt.