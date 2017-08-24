18 Celebs Who’ve Found Love After Heartbreak & Given The Best Relationship Advice

Breakups are tough, but they also bring on the best motivation! Every love lost is a lesson gained, and your favorite stars know that saying all too well. Kim Kardashian and more stars dish their lessons on love!

Sometimes, people don’t take the time to realize that celebrities are just like us. In the midst of all the glitz and the glam, your favorite stars, believe it or not, are capable of feeling everything — sadness, happiness, anger. They are human, after all. And, aside from their extraordinary talents, whether it be acting or singing, they are also powerful in the relationship department. We’ve all watched stars like Lady Gaga, 31, Selena Gomez, 25, Kim Kardashian, 36, and many more go through tough breakups in the public eye.

And, like all celebs, they are eventually asked about their personal lives in interviews, although they may not want to dish the details. However, a lot of Hollywood’s elite use their platforms as an opportunity to lend us thee best relationship advice we could have ever asked for. We rounded up 18 of the best pieces of love advice we’ve heard throughout the years from some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Check them out below!

Selena Gomez on the relationship advice Taylor Swift once gave her: “She just kind of looked at me and was like, ‘Selena, if you’re the smartest person in the room, I think you’re going to be in the wrong room.’ She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better — that are going to challenge and motivate me. It kind of stuck to me. I want to surround myself with those people.” — [The Talk, 2014]

Jennifer Lawrence: “When we’re busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other. Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn’t text back or call. Life’s super-busy. Obviously you know what they’re doing, and you trust them.” — [Marie Claire, 2014]

Nicki Minaj: “Don’t chase any man. Put your school first. Men love independent women.”— [Marie Claire, 2013]

Taylor Swift: “I think it’s healthy for everyone to go a few years without dating, just because you need to get to know who you are. And I’ve done more thinking and examining and figuring out how to cope with things on my own than I would have if I had been focusing on someone else’s emotions and someone else’s schedule. It’s been really good.” — [Esquire, 2014]

Bella Thorne: “Do not stalk who [guys are] following on Instagram, thinking, ‘She has this. Maybe he likes that?’ That’ll just kill you.” — [Cosmopolitan, 2015]

Justin Bieber: “I think it’s important to make all women feel like they’re princesses because every girl is a princess. I’m serious.” — [Seventeen, 2013]

“I don’t always feel God’s presence, I feel it may be human distractions or maybe I’m letting lies detour me form accessing it. Regardless it doesn’t stop me from seeking. Although it is frustrating I’m reminded that relationships take work, even with God!… I’d rather be lonely than to hangout with just anyone to not feel lonely.. They have to be awesome or I’m Netflix and chill”. [Instagram, 2016]

Vanessa Hudgens: “If you really love someone, you shouldn’t have to work at it. You finish each others’ sentences and have the same sense of humor.” — [Cosmo Girl, 2008]

Lady Gaga: “I would never leave my career for a man, and I would never follow a man around.” — [Elle, 2009]

“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” [Cosmopolitan, 2010]

“If you’re laying in bed next to someone who really doesn’t make you feel like the goddess that you are, you need to rediscover what it is that you truly want and need.” — [The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, 2013]

Kim Kardashian: “I have this best friend who understands me and helps me through all my tough experiences, and vice versa, you know? It just feels like this is it for me. I used to think, ‘Well, can you really have it all?’ The truth, the excitement, and the passion? Now I know you can.” [Cosmopolitan, 2013]

Lena Dunham: “It’s somebody who gives you the space and time you need to do your work. Somebody who says, ‘You couldn’t do anything that would embarrass me. Just be yourself in a way that has integrity, and I’ll be proud of you.’” [Glamour, 2014]

Megan Fox: “Boys in their twenties are a waste of time, they have nothing to offer conversationally.” [Elle, 2009]

Sylvester Stallone: “I got gaps; you got gaps; we fill each other’s gaps…Love is absolute loyalty. People fade, looks fade, but loyalty never fades. You can depend so much on certain people; you can set your watch by them. And that’s love, even if it doesn’t seem very exciting.”

Ariana Grande: “It’s good to be confident in your own skin, but I never could be with someone who is overly confident. If you’re going around flaunting your designer merchandise all of the time, then no thanks!”

Jennifer Garner: “My mom gave me a good piece of advice. She said never marry a man thinking you can change him, and I think that starts from your first date when you’re in the seventh grade onwards. Women are fixers so we have to just not fix. Don’t fix.”

Jennifer Aniston: “You never want to be in an adversarial situation where it’s you versus him. All couples face those kinds of difficulties, but you’ve got to be able to talk about your problems and your needs and do it in a positive way. That’s easier said than done, of course.”

Nick Lachey: “Throw in the towel right off the bat. Women argue in ways that aren’t rational to men.”

Cher: “Men should be like Kleenex…soft, strong, disposable.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones: “For marriage to be a success, every woman and every man should have their own bathroom!”

Oprah Winfrey: “Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself.”

