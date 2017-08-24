MAC Cosmetics Honoring The Late Aaliyah With New Collection & Fans Are Freaking Out

On the anniversary of her tragic death, MAC Cosmetics has confirmed they will release an Aaliyah collection in 2018. Find out all the details below!

MAC Cosmetics always has the best celebrity collaborations — partnering with Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga in the past — and now with the late, great Aaliyah. The brand announced the upcoming collection on August 24, just one day before the anniversary of Aailyah’s untimely death on August 25, 2001. The talented star died in a plane crash and fans were devastated. But now her memory lives on with this new collaboration. MAC said in a statement: “Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!”

Indeed, fans on Twitter were losing their minds when the announcment was made. @SophiaTassew wrote, “MAC IS GIVING AALIYAH HER OWN COLLECTION IN 2018 IM F**KING SCREAMING.” @Liz_andUm added, “The Queen Aaliyah getting a Mac collection 😪😇👸🏽 she so deserved this.”

@lynne_gn wrote, “this is happening! @MACcosmetics thank you so much for honoring the beautiful, talented, most exalted one — Aaliyah #AaliyahforMAC.” We don’t have many details yet, only that the collection is highly anticipated and will hit stores in the summer of 2018. This is not the first time that MAC has honored a late singer. They released a collaboration honoring the late Selena Quintanilla in fall of 2016, with the help and approval of Selena’s family.

