Tiny Warns T.I. — If He ‘Messes Up & Cheats Again’ The Divorce Is Back On

Uh oh! Tiny may desperately want to stay with T.I. forever, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let him walk all over her. An insider tells HL that if he cheats again, she won’t hesitate to pull the plug on their reunion.

Poor Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is understandably nervous about rekindling her marriage with T.I., 36. Of course she’s thrilled to be back together, but she can’t let him hurt her again. If he does, there will be consequences. As in, the end of their marriage for good. Click here for pics of T.I. and Tiny.

“Tiny really wants her marriage to work, and she really wants to believe Tip when he says he does too,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s far from naive though, and can’t help being doubtful that he’ll really be able to stay faithful to her. You can hardly blame her given his past track record. Tip knows he’s on his last warning, and that if he ever cheats again Tiny will kick him to the curb.”

Unforunately, a source told HL that it’s super hard for T.I. to resist temptation, so Tiny has her antennas way up. “Right now, she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt, but Tiny’s keeping a close eye on his social media, email and text messages, and she’s warned Tip that if he puts one foot wrong, and messes up again, then the divorce is back on,” said the source. We would HATE to see that happen. Hopefully T.I. can control his primal urge so they can keep their family together forever!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. will let Tiny down again, or is their relationship safe? Let us know!