Serena Williams Gushes That Pregnancy Gives Her ‘New Power’: I’m ‘Definitely’ Returning To Tennis

There’s no doubt pregnancy looks great on Serena Williams. But to the tennis star, she’s got more than just a glow. Serena’s revealed that pregnancy’s given her ‘new power!’

Serena Williams, 35, is one empowered pregnant woman! Admitting in a recent interview that her pregnancy with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, was unexpected and accidental, the tennis champ also revealed that when she found out she had a bun in the oven, something strangely wonderful happened. “Something happened that surprised me,” Serena confessed to Vogue.com, explaining how she felt when she first realized she was pregnant. “I became really calm. I thought, You have to win, but you’re allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to.” And even though Serena had been “terrified” of getting pregnant before, it’s turned out that she’s not only found new calmness in carrying a child, but also new perspective. And that’s something she’s amazed by.

“If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power,” Serena said. “I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back [to tennis]. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world.” And of course Serena has already begun to prepare for her comeback on the court — if for nothing else but to test out her new “power” of course! In fact, the athlete has her heart set on returning to tennis as early as January. Click here to see pics of Alexis and Serena.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she admitted. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.” Intense is right! At Serena’s age and level, it’s easier than ever to fall off your pedestal. “In this game you can go dark fast. If I lose, and I lose again, it’s like, she’s done. Especially since I’m not 20 years old. I’ll tell you this much: I won’t win less. Either I win, or I don’t play,” Serena boldly told the publication.

But while the star doesn’t seem too nervous about taking her Australian Open title back, she IS frightened about giving birth. “I’m nervous about childbirth,” Serena said. “I’m not a spring chicken. The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it.”

In the interview Serena also revealed that she and Alexis still don’t know if they’re having a baby boy or girl. But at the same time, Serena has mother’s intuition. “Alexis thinks we’re having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl,” she said. “Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.” We can totally stand behind that, Serena!

