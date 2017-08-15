The 11 Least-Relatable Kylie Jenner Quotes Ever: From ‘Realizing Stuff’ To ‘Taking 500 Selfies’

Kylie Jenner is stunning, funny, and totally #InstagramGoals. One thing she certainly isn’t is relatable. This is a girl that has grown up on reality TV with a rich and famous family, after all! But to be honest we kind of live for the wild things she says. See her best quotes, here.

1. “The more people that love you, the more people that are going to hate you.” This rings true for a controversial celebrity, but not so much for a normal person. Generally if you’re a good person that donates to charity and pets dogs and gives good advice, everyone will just love you. No hate necessary.

2. “I take, like 500 selfies to get one I like.” Hey, no one gets it right on the first time. But, 500? We might take like 5-10, but the idea of posing for hours on end is a luxury afforded only to people that don’t have 9-5 jobs and other obligations.

3. “There are new rumors about me everyday.” If you aren’t famous and this rings true, you might be the problem.

4. “When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens.” The funniest part of this is how 30 is the age where she’s too old for fame and gives it all up for a simple life raising chickens… in Malibu.

5. “I’m scared of the day I turn 19. I really don’t want to grow past 18.” Oh, honey. We’re sure any high school senior that can’t buy alcohol yet would strongly disagree.

6. “I feel like an old woman stuck in a 19-year-old’s body.” Why, Kylie? Do you knit? Are you achy? We get being an “old soul,” but this is taking it a little far.

7. “I know how influential I am over my fans and followers. I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, I always start these huge trends, and I don’t even realize what I’m capable of.” Gosh. Our best friends barely even notice when we buy a new dress…

8. “I change my style maybe every month. I’m, like, punk one month, ghetto fab the next, classy the next. I’m just young and finding out who I am.” Hey, we’re all for an epic reinvention of style, but jumping between dramatic looks every month is wild.

9. “I still feel insecure all the time. I feel like it’s just a part of being a human being… I just learned normal is very boring.” Welp, you can make it work if it’s the only option you have!

10. “I’m obsessed with Lady Gaga. I saw her at the Alexander Wang fashion show after-party, and I think she’s the nicest person ever.” We like her too, but we definitely won’t be running into her at a fashion week party.

11. “I feel like this year is really about, like the year of just realizing stuff. And everyone around me, we’re all just realizing things.” Regular people don’t set aside a year for realizing things, we do it all the time, like every day.

