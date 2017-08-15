Kim Kardashian Confident JAY-Z & Kanye West Will ‘Work Things Out’ & ‘Heal Their Wounds’

JAY-Z and Kanye West still haven’t reconciled, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim Kardashian is confident they’ll eventually ‘work things out.’ And when they do, she wants to become ‘better friends’ with Beyonce.

“Kim [Kardashian] is hopeful that JAY-Z and Kanye [West] will work out their issues. Kim knows how much history Kanye and JAY-Z share, so she is confident that time will help heal their wounds. She sees them as squabbling brothers who will eventually work things out. Kim also holds faith that, as their husbands work things out, there will be more room for her and Beyonce to become better friends again,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here for pics of Kim and Kanye.

Kanye has always been unhappy with JAY-Z for not fully accepting Kim Kardashian, but Beyonce also isn’t in love with the idea of Kanye being married to Kim. And because of that, Kim’s super sad — she’s heartbroken. “Kim and Beyonce do not talk much at all and have not been close in a long time,” the same insider told us. Kim has been trying to build a relationship with Beyonce, but the “Formation” singer isn’t into it. “Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and JAY-Z, but the communication was minimal. It’s not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close.”

So this entire feud is much bigger than just Kanye West and JAY-Z, but everyone’s issues seem to revolve around Kim. Fortunately, the KUWTK star is hopeful everything will work out in the not too distant future. Fingers crossed!

