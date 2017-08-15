Khloe Kardashian & Blac Chyna Completely Ignore Each Other During Run-In At Strip Club

Yikes! Khloe Kardashian clearly planned for a fun and wild Monday night on Aug. 14, but it all fell apart when she ran into her bro Rob’s ex Blac Chyna at the Ace of Diamonds strip club. An eyewitness tells HL what went down behind closed doors, here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was out at Ace of Diamonds in Hollywood with Tristan Thompson, 26, and they were having a great time… for about 30 minutes. That’s when Blac Chyna, 29, walked in, and Khloe hustled out of the club, according to Nothing kills the mood like your family’s arch enemy walking into the same strip club as you!, 33, was out at Ace of Diamonds in Hollywood with her baller BF , 26, and they were having a great time… for about 30 minutes. That’s when, 29, walked in, and Khloe hustled out of the club, according to DailyMail . You could see it all over her face: she was PISSED! Blac didn’t look too thrilled either when she left her fave hot spot. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SALTY PICS.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Tristan sat on opposite ends of the club and were separated from Chyna by the stages. It was a weird vibe because everyone knew they both were in the building. It was almost a competition to see who could have the most fun, but it seemed very forced.” But what happened when Khloe came face-to-face with the woman that shattered her little brother Rob Kardashian’s heart ? “Once they got into the club, Khloe and Chyna never said a word to each other,” an eyewitness toldEXCLUSIVELY. “She and Tristan sat on opposite ends of the club and were separated from Chyna by the stages. It was a weird vibe because everyone knew they both were in the building. It was almost a competition to see who could have the most fun, but it seemed very forced.” Click here for more pics of Khloe.

“With multiple people in their sections it was easy for either camp to avoid mixing it up with the other, but most of the night they kept to themselves and never even made eye contact,” said the insider. It sounds like they just kept to themselves, even if it was killing Khloe to stay mum about everything. “Chyna’s situation with Rob is still ongoing, so for Khloe to insert herself into it would make things more difficult for Rob. Khloe’s relationship with Rob is important to her, so she just wants him to take care of Dream and himself.” We think that’s best, too. No more drama!

