Tom Cruise Injured During Dangerous Stunt For ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ — Is He Okay?

Oh no! Tom Cruise got injured while pulling off a scary stunt for the sixth movie in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. The legendary actor seemed legitimately hurt after crashing into a side of a building!

Tom Cruise, 55, had a really scary close call while filming Mission: Impossible 6, according to TMZ. While shooting in London on Aug. 13, Tom – who plays Ethan Hunt in the long-running franchise – attempted to jump from one building to another. In a video of the stunt (which you can see here) Tom takes a running leap off some construction scaffolding, only to crash into the side of an opposite building. While he makes the jump, the impact looks like it hurt and he was seen limping afterwards.

Ouch! Hopefully, he didn’t suffer any major injuries. He seemed to be okay afterward, as the stunt crew helped him back over the gap. Thankfully, he was attached to a pulley system. Had he missed the leap, he would have been caught instead of falling to his death. HollywoodLife.com’s sister site, Variety reached out to Tom’s people for a comment on the extent of the injuries, but they didn’t immediately reply.

Tom might need to cut back on his gung-ho attitude after this. He’s gained a recent reputation for going to great lengths to execute his own stunts. For example, in his reboot of The Mummy, Tom did 64 takes of a plane crash sequence in zero gravity. Plus, for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Tom clung to a side of an airplane as it took off. “I knew I wanted to have an airplane sequence,” Tom told Yahoo! UK in 2015. “I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. As a kid I remember flying on an airplane and thinking: ‘what would it be like out on the wing or on the side of the airplane?”

Director Christopher McQuarrie, was thinking of a way to top what the franchise had done in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. “ I suggested to Tom ‘what if you were on the outside of [an Airbus] thing when it took off’. I meant it as sort of a half joke, but he said back to me: ‘yeah I could do that!’” Hopefully, Christopher – who’s back for M:I 6 – is extra careful when coming up with Tom’s next stunt. Judging by the way he was limping, Mr. Cruise might need an ice pack for the next couple of days.

