Taylor Swift Is ‘Relieved’ Judge Threw Out DJ’s Case — Hopes ‘No One’ Has To Go Through This

Taylor Swift can finally breathe a sigh of relief. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Tay is feeling now that the man who allegedly sexually assaulted her has had his case thrown out of court!

On Aug. 11, U.S District Judge William Martinez dismissed David Mueller‘s allegations that Taylor Swift, 27, got him fired after he allegedly groped her, according to The Associated Press. According to Martinez, the DJ was unable to provide enough proof in his case against the pop star. So how is Tay feeling now that she’s “wiping tears” away? “She is relieved, but their is still so much more to go through and she is putting the focus she needs to put on it based on what her lawyers are saying to her,” a source close to the Shake It Off singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is just one monkey of many that is off her back, but she realizes she has a lot more to deal with and will handle it all as it comes.” Click here to see Tay’s best BFF moments.

When it comes to winning the overall case, Tay is staying positive. “She is confident, but not cocky,” the insider revealed. “She honestly believes she is in the right and telling the truth and only hopes that everyone sees what she honestly believes happened.” However, even though the new development is amazing, Tay isn’t celebrating. “There is absolutely no celebrating happening at all,” the source said. “She is glad this portion of the suit is over, but there is plenty more to deal with. There is no celebration to be had or will happen at anytime. This is not a party, this is not fun. Its all business, celebrating is not an option”

Tay’s mom, Andrea, and brother, Austin, attended the trial, and their reactions mirror hers. “Everyone is on the same wavelength and the reaction is all one of relief, but there is much more to still go through,” the insider said. “So they will take it as a good start — a win of sorts — but they are not high-fiving each other. Its just a result that they are heading in the right direction.” The trial is clearly going the way Tay hoped it would and she wants to really make sure it prompts change. “She just hopes no one has to ever deal with this,” the source said. “If it at all makes this type of thing never happen again it will be worth going through it all. This is something she never wanted to deal with, never wants anyone to deal with and something she hopes that will never have to be dealt with again. As much of it is a win, she wishes it never had to happen in the first place.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tay’s reaction to the judge’s decision to throw out David’s case? Let us know below!