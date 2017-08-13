Sinead O’Connor Reveals She’s ‘Totally Destroyed’ & Going Back To The Hospital In Emotional Video

The story of Sinead O’Connor has taken another heartbreaking turn. After saying she had the ‘most beautiful’ week, a distraught Sinead admitted living was ‘unbearable’ and she was returning to the hospital.

Sadly, Sinead O’Connor, 50, continues to struggle with mental illness, and the “Nothing Compares 2U” singer gave a heartbreaking update on Aug. 12. “Going back to the hospital,” she wrote on Facebook. “For fear will swallow all the stupid meds they’ve sent me home with. Such is life.” This devastating update came after Sinead posted a video where she said she was “totally destroyed now…unable to sleep all night…nightmare, just not able to make it outside of the hospital.” Sinead admitted that it was “absolutely f*cking unbearable” to be at home without her kids, and she decided to take this drastic measure before things got any worse.

“Here we go f*cking again,” she said while breaking down in tears. She tried to reassure her fans that things were going to be okay for her. Sinead sang a line from “Tomorrow,” the popular song from Annie, before saying that she has “a good team” to take care of her. While its good to know Sinead is taking care of herself before she does something horrible, this update is so crushing because 24 hours before, she seemed to be so happy! “Apart from the weeks my children were born, this has been the most beautiful week of my f*cking life,” she said in an Aug. 11 video.

During this upbeat video, she praised the family that ran the New Jersey Travelodge motel where she was staying, spoke about how a kidney stone was a “godsend,” and even gave support to Justin Bieber, 23. “Let Justin be Justin. Love you when you get in trouble. They didn’t let you be a kid. F*ck em.”

Hopefully, everything works out for Sinead. Fans rallied around her after she posted a video on Aug. 7 where she opened up about her depression and suicidal thoughts. While weeping openly, Sinead said that the only people in her life were her doctor and psychiatrist, and that was “the only f*cking thing keeping me alive at the moment.” Following this suicidal confession, police were reportedly called to the New Jersey Travelodge. Captain Robert Kaiser said that when his officers arrived, she was gone.

As it turns out, Sinead was spotted talking with two men about getting some psychiatric help. Sinead has been battling her mental illness for years. She went missing in May 2016, after she was considered “suicidal.” She was found a few weeks after running off, but reportedly went missing again the following June. During these terrifying episodes, she would attack her family, claiming they “abandoned” her. She did offer an apology in May 2017, saying she was an “a**hole” and “remorseful” for what she’s said and done.

Our thoughts are with Sinead as she gets the help she needs.