Spanish Super Cup Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid Battle Barcelona In Game 1

It’s not just ‘El Clasico’ – it’s the Supercopa de España! Real Madrid fights Barcelona in the first game of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup on Aug. 13 at 4:00 PM ET. It doesn’t get any better than this!

La Liga doesn’t officially start until Aug. 18, but this game might as well be a preview of the two teams competing for the championship: reigning champs Real Madrid will meet their arch-rivals FC Barcelona on the field of Camp Nou in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Yes, two editions of El Clasico before the Spanish Primera Division even begins – how amazing is that? Fans better tune in to see ever kick, block and goooooooal!

Even though these two teams just faced off in El Clasico Miami on July 29, a lot has changed since then. Most noticeably, the Blaugrana’s MSN is no more. While Lionel Messi, 30, and Luis Suarez, 30, remain, the player that made up Barca’s offensive Trident is now playing in France. Neymar, 25, had Paris Saint-Germain help pay out his ludicrous €222 million fee to buy him out of his Barcelona contract. Now, the Brazilian superstar will take his scoring ways to Ligue 1, leaving the rest of his Catalan comrades behind. Barcelona looked to replace their missing Brazilian striker with another one, as they went after Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, 25.

The Reds shot down Barca’s offers, the second of which topped €100, according to ESPN FC. Unlike Neymar, Philippe doesn’t have a release clause to the five-year contract he signed in Jan. 2017. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently said Barcelona can “save their energy,” because the young man was not for sale.

Barcelona still remains an offensive threat, even though one of their better players is now in a different country. Still, they’ll have their hands full when they take on Los Blancos. Though Barcelona won El Clasico Miami, 3-2, Real was without Ronaldo. Now, the current reigning Ballon d’Or winner will rejoin his team for this match. Plus, Real has the momentum, having beaten Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup. Is Real Madrid just currently too much for Barcelona to handle, or will the Blaugrana prove that, even without Neymar, they’re still a dangerous threat,

