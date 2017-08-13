‘L&HH’s Lil Scrappy Begs Fans To Help Him Find Ex Bambi Benson — Will She Take Him Back?

Lil Scrappy is determined to get his ex-fiancee — Bambi Benson, back — but first he’s gonna need your help. The rapper took to IG on Aug. 12 in yet another attempt to win his ex back and asked fans to help him ‘find the Bam.’

Love & Hip-Hop star Lil Scrappy, 33, is taking his quest to get his ex-fiancee Bambi Benson, 31, back to the streets! The Atlanta-based rapper hopped on Instagram yesterday, Aug. 12, to beg fans to help him find Bambi in hopes that she will take him back after his wandering eye got the better of him during their engagement and she kicked him to the curb! Scrappy named his new mission “Operation Find the Bam.” And it is adorable, hilarious and sad all at the same time. Click here to see pics of Scrappy and Bambi.

“So I’m going on a hunt right now, tryin’ find the Bam,” Scrappy says to the camera while sitting at an outdoor cafe and puffing on a cigar. He then proceeds to ask passersby if they’ve “seen the Bam” and where he can find her. A few of them even recognized him and laughed about the fact he was “still looking for her.” He continued to ask fans on the street in a second post, but his attempt to find his love was unsuccessful. But does that mean his video will amount to nothing? It’s possible she will see it — though he has already made several public attempts to get her attention.

On Aug. 10, Scrappy shared a heartfelt message that was clearly intended to help win back the Bam! “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life,” the rapper captioned an adorable shot of himself and his former fiancee. “I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy.” Scrappy seems to have been working to get his girl back ever since she threw him out for good in May 2017, but so far she hasn’t had any of his public (or alleged private) apologies. Could it be that this video will do the trick?

