Anthony Scaramucci Slams Trump For Not Calling Out White Supremacist Rally As ‘Terrorism’

The Mooch is not holding back! Anthony Scaramucci blasted his former boss, saying President Donald Trump wasn’t harsh enough in calling out the Charlottesville white power rally for what it is – terrorism!

The former White House Communications Director has a message for President Donald Trump: your message condemning the deadly violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia wasn’t good enough. While Donald, 71, denounced “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence,” the president also suggested that this violence was happening “on many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.” Anthony Scaramucci, 53, wasn’t impressed with what the president said.

“I wouldn’t have recommended that statement,” he said while speaking on ABC News’ This Week. “I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists and the nature of that, I applaud Gen. [H.R.] McMaster for calling it out for what it is — it’s actually terrorism. And whether it’s domestic or international terrorism, with the moral authority of the presidency you have to call that stuff out.”

Donald seemed to know he screwed up “bigly” by releasing a statement that seemed to blame the deadly clash in the Virginia college town on both white supremacists and counter-protesters. Remember, a 32-year-old woman named Heather Hayer was killed when James Fields Jr., a 20-year-old who partook in the rally, drove his car down a crowded street. After Trump was criticized for his initial response, the White House released a clarification. “The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together,” the White House said in a statement on Aug. 13.

A bit late there, Donny. Both Democrats and Republicans blasted Trump’s weak first response, per NBC News. Senator Orrin Hatch, 83, who is the most senior Republican senator, said on Twitter that “we should call evil by its name.” Marco Rubio, 46, tweeted that it is “very important for the nation to hear [the president] describe events in Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by white supremacists.”

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

Our hearts are with today's victims. White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

Even Paul Ryan, 47, tweeted, “White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated.” Since it’s not likely The Mooch will get his job back at the White House, perhaps Trump could have Marco, Orrin or Paul tweet for him? They seem to be brave enough to call out “evil” for what it is.

