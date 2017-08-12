Charlottesville: 3 Dead, 19 Injured As Car Plows Into Counter-Protesters At White Power Rally

So horrific! A car plowed through a crowd protesting a white power rally in Charlottesville, VA on Aug. 12, killing three and injuring nearly 20 others. See Trump and Obama’s responses to the violence, here.

It’s so devastating that in 2017 there are white supremacy rallies, and one in Charlottesville, VA got out of hand before it even began on Aug. 12. Counter protestors gathered to try to clap back against a white nationalist rally and a car plowed through the crowd, leaving a bloody trail of victims and at least three people dead in its wake. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after violent clashes broke out as the “United the Right” rally was about to get underway to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Video from the scene shows scores of victims on the ground after a vehicle drove through the crowd. UPDATE — the driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee Ohio, has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder.

A group of several hundred people dressed in militia uniforms while chanting “Blood and Soil” were making their way towards Emancipation Park when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protestors. Even President Donald Trump, 71, condemned the violence, tweeting “ We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better – but Charlottesville sad!” Click here for more pics from the scene in Charlottesville.

Um yeah, beyond “sad” is how you can look at what’s going on in America today. White nationalists, neo-Confederate members and people flying Nazi flags were gathering while protesters shouted, “We’re here, we’re gay, we fight the KKK!” along with other slogans. A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was scheduled to be removed and in advance of the hate groups gathering, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer had called the rally a “cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights,” and begged for residents to stay home and avoid the scene. Police in riot gear were on the scene in advance of expected clashes against the bigots at those there to protest their actions.

Police release mugshot of James Alex Fields, man suspected of driving into crowd in Charlottesville https://t.co/OnhNHvbDu1 pic.twitter.com/iHNDegEt6H — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 13, 2017

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

