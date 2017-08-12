Usain Bolt Loses Final Race Of Career Due To Major Injury — Did He Cross Finish Line?

It’s over! Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter, ran his last race on Aug. 12, competing in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships. Unfortunately, he suffered a painful injury on the track and came in last.

In front of a packed Olympic stadium in London, England, the man dubbed “the fastest human on the planet” took his last run around the track. Usain Bolt, 30, joined by his fellow countryman, raced in the 4x100m relay. With the sun setting on Usain’s historic career, many wondered if “Lighting Bolt” could pull out one more victory to end things on a high note. Unfortunately, things did NOT go as planned. The gold medalist wasn’t able to finish the race in a speedy fashion, having suffered a painful leg injury that left him lying on the track almost in tears. But like a true competitor, Usain did eventually limp his way to the finish line.

It has been known for years that this would be the last time fans would see Usain run. The initial plan was for him to retire in 2016, Usain said in 2015, per CNN. “[B]ut my sponsor has asked me to go on for another year, to 2017 and London.” Usain’s 2016 was a year lined with gold, as he left the Rio Olympics with another three-pack of medals. He won the 100m, the 200m, and the 4x100m relay, completing the “triple-triple,” as he had taken gold in those three events in the past three Olympic games (though he would be stripped of one medal when a teammate tested positive for a banned substance.)

While Usain seemed like he hadn’t lost a step in 2016, they soon saw why he decided to retire. He barely won his last race before the world championships, edging out American Isiah Young by only 0.03 seconds at a 100m race in Monaco on July 21, according to NBC Sports. Usain was still proud, as he completed the race in 9.95 seconds. “I’m going into right direction, still lot of work to do,” he said, a “Sub-10 always good.” Sadly, it wasn’t good enough in the 100m world championship race in London.

Normally, running 100-meters in under 10-seconds should be considered a physical marvel, but for that night, Usain wasn’t fast enough. Yes, he did clock in at 9.95, but he fell behind Christian Coleman, 21, who finished second at 9.94. It was Usain’s Olympic rival, Justin Gatlin, 35, who beat Usain at his last solo race, winning it with a time of 9.92 seconds. While it’s sad that Usain would end his solo sprinting career with a loss, it wouldn’t tarnish his legacy as one of, if not THE the greatest runners to ever hit the track.

BREAKING: Usain Bolt does not finish his final race. pic.twitter.com/a0c4Ej31Ai — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2017

