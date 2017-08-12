Travis Scott’s Birthday Treat For Kylie Jenner Revealed: A Private Screening, Close Friends & More

Travis Scott had something lovely in mind when he planned out Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the magical birthday treats Travis sprung on Ky on her B-day!

Kylie Jenner rang in her 20th year in a really chill way, all thanks to beau Travis Scott, 25. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, the rapper set up a private movie screening near Los Angeles on Aug. 10 for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Ky's close friends like Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq. A Calabasas insider gave HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all the details on the birthday celebration and it sounds like it was truly a night to remember!

"Travis treated Kylie to an intimate private screening of Halle Barry's film Kidnap at the Cinepolis on August 10," an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "The film isn't even being shown at the theater near Calabasas, so Travis arranged for them to make special accommodations for Kylie and a group of close friends and family to watch the film in their plush, intimate digs. He shelled out $1,500 for the chill kickback and had no problem paying for popcorn and Red Vines." Travis also gifted Ky with the gorgeous golden butterfly chain, a performance by a string orchestra, and a pretty naughty birthday cake.

“The extra effort Travis displayed brought a huge smile to Kylie ‘s face, as she has seen on more than a few occasions the lengths Travis is willing to go to in order to make her happy,” the insider continued. “The date night wasn’t as extravagant or expensive as their outings usually are, but money wasn’t important to Kylie . She appreciated the gesture and the love that Travis showed her by putting all of this together. Plus, she’s been working so hard lately on her business that a nice, relaxing night with her man and her family is exactly what the doctor ordered.”

