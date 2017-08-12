‘Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Are In A ‘Magical & Surreal Love Affair’

And they lived happily ever after. Wrapped up in the most ‘magical and surreal’ love affair, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are living on cloud nine.

From start to finish, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo‘s shared time on The Bachelorette was like living in a fairytale. Many doubted their engagement after she didn’t pick runner-up Peter Kraus, but the haters obviously judged the situation too quickly. The soon-to-be husband, 37, and wife, 32, “feel like they are in the middle of a magical and surreal love affair,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It began the day they met at The Bachelorette house, and their engagement doesn’t even feel real yet. Everything for the couple happened quickly from the first kiss to the final rose.”

But isn’t that what the show is all about — creating the ideal fairytale for two people in a matter of weeks? The pacing was too much for Peter, who confessed that he wasn’t ready to propose by the finale episode. The contestants traveled to Spain, Norway, and Denmark, wining and dining in some of classiest restaurants. And don’t even get us started on the fantasy suites. Those are nothing like real life! Dating on The Bachelorette is a legit fantasy come true. Now, however, it’s time to face the reality of choosing where to live, and dealing with every day activities like chores, paying rent, and splitting bills.

“The couple feel like the experience of falling in love with each other has been unlike anything they have ever felt,” the source continues. “They are doing their best to be present for everything and they hope the wonderful feelings never end.” Hopefully it won’t! There have been too many Bachelor and Bachelorette breakups to count! Many people are rooting for Rachel and Bryan — except for everyone who was #TeamPeter, that is.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bryan and Rachel’s surreal love affair will ever come to an end?