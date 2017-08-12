Deadmau5 Marries Longterm Girlfriend Kelly — And No, He Didn’t Wear The Mouse Ears

Cue the music — Deadmau5 is officially off the market! The Canadian DJ wed longterm girlfriend Kelly on Aug. 12 surrounded by family and friends. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale.

As one of world’s most successful DJs, Deadmau5, real name Joel Thomas Zimmerman, lives a relatively quiet life outside the Hollywood spotlight. His engagement to longterm girlfriend Kelly “Grill” Fedoni went basically unnoticed by the media, but thanks to his active Twitter feed, we learned that his surprise wedding was taking place this weekend. “K brb getting married,” the Canadian EDM mogul tweeted on Aug. 11, adding, “I’m actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and I have to entertain guests and sh*t, so seeya monday.” Hot damn, when did this all happen?

Joel and Kelly got engaged in 2016, according to Your EDM. They exchanged “I dos” on Aug. 12, but the location of their wedding ceremony is still unknown. From pictures alone, we can tell that the banquet hall was decorated beautifully with blue and purple lights shining onto the dinner tables. Hanging from the lights were these cloud-like sheer sheets that added a touch of whimsicalness. The bride dazzled in a floor-length white dress with sheer sleeves and a train. The groom kept it classy and simple in black slacks, a white button-up shirt, and a skinny tie.

Before finding happily ever after with the stunning blonde, Joel was linked to tattoo queen Kat Von D. The couple’s short-lived 2012 romance was full of passion and romance, but fizzled out just as quickly as it started. Still, the “Sofi Needs A Ladder” hitmaker knew his feelings at the time were real. “Yeah, im love… inb4 I find a f**k to give over the Internet implodes over it ;) at least I’m happy! Lol,” he tweeted in September. Well, we think it’s safe to say that he’s more in love now with Kelly than ever before.

