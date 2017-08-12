Charlottesville: Lunatic Driver Identified & Charged With Murder After Horrific Car Crash

Justice has been served! James Alex Fields Jr., the man responsible for killing at least three in Charlottesville, has been charged with murder following the heartbreaking car crash, according to a new report.

Panic struck the state of Virginia on Aug. 12 after a man plowed his car into a crowd of people at a rally. The driver has now been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second degree murder mere hours after the tragic incident, according to the NY Post. The death count has only increased since the crash, going up from one victim to three. The Charlottesville Police Department issued a statement today that James, originally from Ohio, also faces three counts of malicious wounding, and one count related to fleeing the scene.

A bond hearing for James has reportedly been set for Monday Aug. 14. At this present time, authorities do not believe that he has arranged for an attorney to fight for his case. We can’t imagine that James would walk away from this without serious punishment. The three car pile-up he caused during a white nationalist rally sent pedestrians flying, and left many others bleeding on the street. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever witnessed,” said Brittany Caine-Conley, the lead organizer with Congregate Charlottesville, to ABC. “We ran to the scene and one of my friends actually tried to hold the wounds together for the woman who has passed away.”

HollywoodLifers, please keep the victims of Charlottesville in your prayers.