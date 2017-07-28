Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez & Rihanna: Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

It was an eventful week for fashion, with Selena Gomez and Rihanna stepping out in gorgeous gowns, and Jennifer Lopez rocking the sexiest look we’ve ever seen! See the best dressed celebs this week below.

Jennifer Lopez started her 48th birthday in style, rocking a sheer Bao Tranchi dress while celebrating her birthday in Miami on July 22. WOW! Her body has never looked better and she seriously showcased all her hard work! We bet her boyfriend A-Rod is loving her sheer style! Selena Gomez showed off her sexy figure rocking a Jenny Packham black and silver high neck dress on July 24. Selena also celebrated a birthday this week — she turned 25 on July 22 and it’s clear the big birthday had a big impact on her style! The star has been dressing in unexpected ways lately, but she’s always looking gorgeous!

Rihanna stepped out in so many gorgeous gowns this week as she promotes her movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. First, she hit the red carpet in London, England in a giant red ball gown by Giambattista Valli. Later, at an after-party, she slinked around in a satin Nili Lotan slip dress. It was silver and looked amazing against her skin tone. These stunning outfits come on the heels of her pink princess dress from last week.

Cara Delevingne, 24, wore a stunning, sequin Alexandre Vauthier creation with a plunging neckline. The gown was first worn by Bella Hadid on the runway, but both ladies modeled it to perfection! First Lady Melania Trump also channeled summer in a stunning pink lace Monique Lhuillier dress while at a rally in Ohio alongside her husband. Click through the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, tell us, who do you think was best dressed of the week?