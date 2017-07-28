Reince Priebus Out As White House Chief Of Staff: Replaced By Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly

Draining the swamp? Reince Priebus is out as Chief of Staff, according to President Donald Trump. The West Wing is getting a major overhaul after Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit the week prior.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been replaced at the White House by Homeland Security Secretary, General John F. Kelly, according to President Donald Trump, 71. The news comes just a week after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer left his position, as well. Priebus becomes the second-shortest serving Chief of Staff in American history — Alexander Haig acted as Gerald Ford‘s interim chief for 12 days before he signed on Donald Rumsfeld.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration. I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear if Priebus was explicitly fired, or pushed out by the Trump administration. Priebus has faced opposition from members of the administration, including most recently new communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who railed against him in an uncensored rant published in the New Yorker: “Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac. Aside from sparring with Scaramucci, Priebus was also facing opposition from the president himself.

Trump apparently became suspicious that Priebus was the person leaking information out of the West Wing, and was allegedly trying to undermine him. Trump allegedly subjected Priebus to a form of hazing in front of the White House staff, according to the New York Times, including regularly bringing up how Priebus, the former head of the RNC, suggested he drop out of the presidential race after the “grab ’em by the p***y” tape was released. Do you remember when Reince did that?” the president has apparently asked administration members.

