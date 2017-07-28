R. Kelly Blasts Allegations That He’s Keeping Women Captive: ‘It’s A Bunch Of Crap’

R. Kelly has finally spoken out directly about the allegations that he’s keeping women captive in a sex cult. We’ve got the video where he calls the accusations a ‘bunch of crap!’

He speaks! R. Kelly has finally broken his silence about allegations that he’s holding up to half a dozen women hostage in a sex cult. The 50-year-old singer responded in a Twitter video 10 days after Buzzfeed ran a bombshell article on July 17 claiming he was holding women captive in his Atlanta and Chicago homes. Now he’s telling fans directly that it’s all BS and that it isn’t interfering with his music career in any way. “I just want to let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing I will be coming to the east coast to do my show. And believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap. All right, so I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all,” he said in a Twitter video post on July 27.

This is the first time he’s spoken directly about the wild allegations, as when the story broke his lawyer Linda Mensch put out a statement saying that, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name”

Kelly was accused in the article of brainwashing aspiring female singers and holding them as sex slaves. Former associates of the “Ignition” crooner claimed that he is “dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.” Yikes!

The parents of one young woman, 22-year-old Joycelyn Savage, even held a news conference to claim he used mind control on their daughter to hold her captive. However she later told TMZ that, “I just want my parents and everyone else to know that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.” However she disturbingly refused to reveal where she was, if she had female roommates and if she was allowed to come and go as she pleased.

Kelly has had a questionable past when it comes to women. In 1994 he was accused of marrying late singer Aaliyah when she was underaged at just 15-years-old. He was acquitted in 2008 of child pornography charges involving a video where he allegedly peed into a 14-year-old girl’s mouth. In 2005 his now ex-wife Andrea Lee filed an emergency restraining order accusing him of “physical abuse, harassment, and stalking,” according to MTV News. Now he has the sex cult allegations hanging over his head, although he hasn’t been charged with any crimes and the women claim to be with him voluntarily.

East Coast…see U this weekend 4 #TheAfterPartyTour ! 📍VIRGINIA BEACH yall got next! BALTIMORE & WHITE PLAINS, NY see u soon#KellzInTown pic.twitter.com/4NuAffwqgq — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 28, 2017

