Jasmine Washington Heartbroken After Kirk Frost Purposely Misses Alleged Love Child’s Birthday

While we still wonder whether Kirk Frost is the father of Jasmine Washington’s son, she’s sticking to her claims that he is. Now, she’s furious with Kirk because he refused to acknowledge Kannon’s birthday!

Kirk Frost, are you the father? — While we’re still waiting for that answer, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jasmine Washington is not happy with Kirk at the moment. “Kannon’s birthday was on July 26, and Jasmine was hoping Kirk would do something for his son. But, she was left disappointed yet again,” a Love & Hip Hop insider revealed. “He didn’t acknowledge it at all and, it broke her heart all over again.” Awe.

Although Jasmine knows she should stop expecting things from kirk — especially since he’s refused to take a DNA test for weeks — she just wants the best for her son. “She knows she needs to stop hoping that things will suddenly turn around with Kirk,” our insider said. “But, she can’t help it. Jasmine wants her son to have a relationship with his father.” So sad.

As you may know [spoilers ahead], we were left with zero answers about Kirk’s past on the season finale of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, July 3. He’s still refusing to take a DNA test to see if he really is the father of Jasmine’s son. So, we’re still left with the mystery unsolved. And, Jasmine wasn’t happy about that either. “She is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests” a separate insider confessed. “She is waiting like the rest of the world even though she knows Kirk is the father, she just wants the truth to come out. She needs child support and the court has ordered a DNA test. If the network producers can’t get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the good courts of Georgia can.” Yikes.

However, there was one man ruled out as Kannon’s possible father — Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend, Logan. During the season finale, Jasmine sent Rasheeda DNA test results, which proved that her ex is not the father. And, that revelation just put a bolder target right on Kirk’s back! That was an emotional moment for Rasheeda and a small victory for Jasmine.

Now, Kirk is in the midst of trying to win back Rasheeda after the drama with Jasmine threw a wrench into his marriage. Rasheed’s been standing her ground. But, there are times when she gets vulnerable, and just hopes that none of this turns out to be true. “Rasheeda should be able to see through his excuses but with Kirk she never sees clearly,” a source close to the reality star told us. “At the end of the day, she wants so badly to believe him. She still can’t wrap her head around him having a baby behind her back, she just can’t accept that he would lie to her that way.” Hopefully, they’ll be able to work this out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk is the father of Jasmine’s baby?