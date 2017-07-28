Scaramucci’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce: She’s Fed Up With His ‘Naked Political Ambition’

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife reportedly filed for divorce, citing the new White House communications director’s political aspirations for the alleged split!

It’s been a rough week for Anthony Scaramucci, 52. The new White House communications director is under fire for some, let’s say…colorful…things he said to the New Yorker about Steve Bannon. And now, his wife, Deidre Ball, 38, has reportedly filed for divorce after three years of marriage! Deidre allegedly can’t handle Scaramucci’s “naked political ambition,” according to sources who spoke to Page Six. It’s unclear what that means, but it may have something to do with his meteoric rise to notoriety since taking the White House position only a week prior to her allegedly filing.

“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce,” one source told Page Six. “She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together.”

The couple allegedly fought over Scaramucci working for President Donald Trump, 71, a second source said. “Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House. Anthony is focusing on his children, his work for the president and the American people. There is nothing more important to him. I don’t know who Deidre thought she was marrying but anyone who knows Anthony knows he’s an ambitious man.”

This story is still developing. We’ll let you know when there are more details available about Scaramucci’s alleged new drama.

