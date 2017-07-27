‘Teen Wolf’ Season 6B Premiere Photos: Check Out Stiles At The FBI & More

YAS! MTV has released all-new photos from the ‘Teen Wolf’ season 6B premiere. Stiles is at the FBI, Scott and Mama McCall have a moment, Liam looks a little scared, and more! See them all here!

Is anyone else getting a little emotional that the final episodes of Teen Wolf are almost here? New photos from the season 6B have arrived, and they will give you all the feels. First and foremost, Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) is going to be in the premiere! Our little agent-in-training is at the FBI ready to learn everything. What the FBI doesn’t know is that Stiles isn’t just going to be a normal intern. He’s got a LOT of experience when it comes to detective work and saving lives. But something shakes him up. In one of the photos, Stiles looks completely shock with his hand over his mouth. What the heck happened?!

Multiple photos also show Scott (Tyler Posey) and Mama McCall (Melissa Ponzio) in the morgue. They seem to be having an intense conversation, and Scott’s holding what looks like a taser gun. (Put that away!) Scott and his mom hug in a super sweet photo. Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) and Mason (Khylin Rhambo) are also at the hospital and asking Mama McCall about something. In another photo, Liam’s fangs are out and he seems a bit worried.

The premiere photos feature Casey Deidrick’s mystery character. He’s at the hospital looking like a man on a mission. Who is he after? More photos show him completely shirtless. Yes, please! Lydia (Holland Roden), Malia (Shelley Hennig), and Scott also appear to be investigating something in the woods. Check out all the season 6 premiere photos in our gallery now! Teen Wolf premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV!

