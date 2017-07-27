A brand-new trailer for the ‘It’ remake dropped on July 27 just in time to haunt your nightmares. Pennywise the clown speaks for the first time, and you’re going to freak out and probably cry. Watch now!

Little Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott), you should know never to look in the sewer! The new trailer for It is downright terrifying. When Bill’s little brother goes chasing after his paper sailboat, he comes face-to-face with the frightening clown. “Here,” Pennywise says with a scary grin on his face. “Take it.” And then Georgie’s gone. When Bill (Jaeden Lieberher) sees Georgie again, his little brother is not the same. “If you’ll come with me, you’ll float, too,” Georgie creepily says to his brother.

“My grandfather thinks this town is cursed,” Mike (Chosen Jacobs) says in the trailer. “That all the bad things that happen in this town are because of one thing, an evil thing.” That evil thing is Pennywise. Bill and the rest of his friends, dubbed The Losers’ Club, soon realize there’s a monster in their midst. They become determined to do something about it.

The final moments of the trailer will make you jump out of your seat. If you’re afraid of clowns, stay away. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard finds himself in a room full of clowns. Out of nowhere, Pennywise lunges for the little guy. Yeah, we’re never going to be able to rest peacefully again.

Bill Skarsgard is unrecognizable as the evil clown. He completely transforms into the role. It is based off Stephen King’s best-selling novel and will be a two-part movie remake. The role of Pennywise was originally played by Tim Curry in a 1990 TV miniseries that became a cult classic. It will hit theaters on Sept. 8.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the latest It trailer? Will you go see the movie? Let us know!