We immediately fell in love with Andrew Garcia on Season 9 of ‘American Idol,’ and now he’s killing it as a singer-songwriter. We’re premiering Andrew’s epic new single ‘Cry’ — and he breaks it down for us!

Andrew Garcia is gearing up to release his new EP Love Wounds later this summer, and you can get a first listen of his new single “Cry” above. The American Idol alum also takes us behind the song, album and live shows that he has in store! This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

What’s the meaning behind “Cry?”

“Cry” is about being vulnerable and living through your heartbreak. I wasn’t afraid to show my emotional side on this song, because that’s how the chords spoke to me. It’s rare to have a guy admit that he cried over a girl, especially in this day and age! It’s a pop/soul record — the vocals are big. I hope you can hear my pain, but at the same time feel liberation in my voice, like it’s okay to move on. I was there through the ups and downs, I helped her weather the storms and wiped all her tears, but when it ended, I was the only one left crying. I want to let anyone listening to know it’s okay to feel this way!

Can we expect a music video?

Definitely. Usually I would always release a record with a visual, but we really want to give each song the proper time to breathe; let the music stand on its own first before hitting them with a visual. It’s coming, but we are taking our time with it!

You’ve said “Cry” sets the tone for Love Wounds — can you expand on that?

When I got in the studio with producer Keith Varon and singer/songwriter Josh Golden, we had no intentions of creating an EP. We were just jamming and having fun! “Cry” was the very first song we recorded and I think after a few playbacks, we all knew this was my sound. “Cry” gave us direction, a purpose and ultimately, the concept for Love Wounds. Three songs in, my manager asked if I was going through some shit, or did I mean to vent on these records? I didn’t even realize I was pulling each idea from personal heartaches until he brought it up and that’s when I knew I had to do this EP.

What’s the vibe and concept of the EP?

The vibe is personal, but the concept is universal. We have all loved and lost love. The concept is different forms of it: love for a significant other, the love for an offspring, love for an ex. It’s break-up music, it’s owning-up-to-your-mistakes music, but most importantly it’s my music. It sounds so sad now that I’m doing this interview, but I promise the actual songs all carry a positive and liberating vibe!

Will there be a tour? Who would you want to go on tour with?

I’m co-headlining my brother Brian Puspos‘ #Sweet290Tour, which is kicking off on Sept. 15 in Vancouver. After that, I would love to go on a small run by myself or open up for Shawn Mendes, haha. Just putting that out in the universe. Stay glued to my socials as we announce more cities!

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Selena Gomez! I’ve always been a fan and I love the direction she’s taking her music. Once again, putting this out there in the universe, but a Selena/Andrew collab, duet, or just getting in the studio in general would be amazing!

How’s Caeland doing? Any cute kid stories?

My beautiful boy Caeland! He’s doing amazing. He’s 9 years old and his imagination is off the wall. He can turn anything into a story! He asks me all the time, “Dad, did you know this?” or “Did you know that?!”. And when I ask where he gets all this information from, he tells me, Google! I gotta get that boy away from the iPad sometimes. That’s the story — the constant struggle of keeping a healthy balance between electronics and playing outside!

