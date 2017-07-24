‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Finds Out She’s Pregnant After Splitting With Secret BF

Uh oh. After Kailyn broke up with her secret boyfriend on the July 24 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ she and her friend, Sterling, suspected she might be pregnant. And Kailyn was less than pleased that her friend made the big reveal on camera.

In real time, we already know Kailyn Lowry‘s pregnant, but what was interesting about the July 24 episode of Teen Mom 2, which was filmed months prior, was seeing her first discover she had another bun in the oven. But it was so clear that Kailyn didn’t want to talk about it at all. After dropping Isaac off at her ex, Javi‘s, house, Kailyn called up her friend Sterling to say how “overwhelmed” and “frustrated” she was about everything going on in her life. She even said she was “so f***ing tired,” which led Sterling to suspect, “Dude, you’re so pregnant.” Kailyn didn’t seem shocked by the comment, but she did say, “I’m filming” before the conversation quickly ended. And just hours before the reveal, Kailyn explained that she had broken up with her secret boyfriend. “I’m glad I didn’t get him involved in everything. He didn’t get heavily involved with my kids. I never took him home to meet my family,” Kailyn said. “I didn’t have any expectations for it. Which is why I think I’m okay right now. I definitely don’t need to be in a relationship right now, that’s for sure.”

Later, Chelsea and Cole finally brought their newborn son, Watson, home. Papa Randalicious even took Aubree to his house so the new parents could have some alone time with their baby. But after they picked Aubree up to go back home, she threw a major tantrum in the car. She just wanted to go with Cole to a meet-up with his co-workers, however, he told her she couldn’t go. She screamed and Chelsea was forced to take away her iPad time. Then, she berated Cole for making the situation “worse” by laughing.

Leah is still getting adjusted to her new classes, which is great, but we’re so bored by her storyline this season. Gracie said it best when she just kept screaming “blah, blah, blah” as Leah tried telling her daughters about her day at school. #Sorrynotsorry.

Jenelle went to court with Nathan this week, during which she was granted more time with Kaiser. And Nathan’s visits with him now have to be supervised by his mother. Oh yeah, and she and David made up after they got the keys to their rental home.

And finally, Briana confronted Luis about his cheating. But that was even the most dramatic moment for her this week. It was actually more crazy when she told her mom and sister the news. They immediately started freaking out and pulling their hair out. Honestly, we think they were more upset than Briana was. Anyway, Briana decided to break up with Luis, but they’re going to try to remain friends so they can co-parent their daughter.

