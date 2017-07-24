Jeremy Meeks’ ‘Heartbroken’ Wife Is Sick Of Seeing Him Flaunt Relationship With Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have been spreading PDA out all over town since their affair was discovered and he separated from his wife Melissa. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY just how mad she is!

“Melissa [Meeks] deleted and blocked Jeremy [Meeks] from her social media because she’s sick of seeing him flaunting his relationship with Chloe [Green], and she wanted to send him a message that she’s done with him,” a source close to Melissa told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He treated her appallingly and she’s furious at him, as well as heartbroken. She feels like he’s ruined her life. She can’t look at the internet without having to see photos of Jeremy and Chloe holding hands or making out, and it makes her sick to her stomach. She’s also worried about the kids seeing him with another woman and getting really upset.”

Jeremy and his new billionaire Topshop heiress girlfriend have been extremely liberal with their PDA ever since their affair was brought into the public eye earlier this month when they were spotted making out on a yacht in Turkey. They have been seen locking lips and grabbing each other’s assets while on shopping trips and sipping coffee in Los Angeles for the past few weeks — so we don’t blame Melissa, who Jeremy just legally separated from, for being pissed!

“Melissa stood by Jeremy when he was in jail, and she’s always been there for him, but then he goes and repays her by running off with another woman,” the insider continued. “Melissa is sure that it won’t last with Chloe, but there’s no way she’s going to take him back after he’s humiliated her so publicly. As far as she’s concerned, Jeremy is on his own now, and she’s not going to be there to help him pick up the pieces — he’s made his bed and he can lie in it.” Ouch!

