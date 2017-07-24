Could Ben Higgins Be The Bachelor Again After Lauren Bushnell Split: Chris Harrison Weighs In

As Rachel Lindsay gets closer and closer to giving away her final rose, Chris Harrison revealed the next bachelor may be a former star who has been burned by love: Ben Higgins!

Chris Harrison, 45, already knows who Rachel Lindsay‘s final rose goes to at the end of this season of The Bachelorette, but he doesn’t know who will be the next bachelor. However, he does know who would make a good candidate: Ben Higgins. Chris told E! News that it’s possible the 29-year-old former Bachelor star, who recently split from his wife (and the winner of his final rose) Lauren Bushnell, 27, will return to the franchise.

“I think people know that Ben’s a good friend of mine,” Chris said in an interview, while discussing the current bachelorette’s final three: Eric, Peter and Ben. “We hang out together from time to time and have spent some time together lately. And I was really sad that he and Lauren broke up. I love Lauren too, and I love them as a couple and I really thought they were going to make it. But again, life’s not always Instagram pretty. It’s ugly sometimes. And they broke up, and it was heartbreaking for both of them,” he said of Ben’s former Bachelor relationship.

“Would Ben come back as the bachelor?” he asked himself. “I don’t even know. I don’t even know if he would say yes. I really don’t. We’ve never even talked about it. But hey, he was very popular. And apparently he’s good looking,” he said laughing. “And he’s a great guy.” We would love to see Ben get another shot at finding love after the heartbreaking announcement of his split from Lauren in May. Though the two are reportedly doing well and the divorce was amicable it is always sad to see a couple in Bachelor Nation fall apart.

