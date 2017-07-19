Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go House Hunting In Bel-Air: Moving In Together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might want to share an address before sharing a family. The couple, who are rumored to be in the baby making business, were seen house hunting in Bel-Air!

If you’ve caught even one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians then you know Khloe Kardashian, 33, is already the owner of one amazing home. However, there is always room for improvement. Especially when you’re looking for the perfect home to raise a family in! That’s what we think Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson, 26, might have been up to when they were seen house hunting in Bel-Air on July 19. Check out the pics of them looking at luxurious homes in Los Angeles in the gallery above!

Insiders have told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how much the couple want to have children and that they are hoping to start a family soon. So it would make sense if they are looking to move in together! Of course they appeared to only be looking at the most amazing homes in the neighborhood. Nothing but the best for the future Kardashian-Thompson children! We really hope these two are actually looking for a nest to fill, as we think Khloe would totally make the most amazing mom — and Tristan agrees! Click here to see pics of Khloe’s body then and now.

“Tristan loves that Khloe is older than him, he loves how mature she is, and confident in herself,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He also really appreciates how little drama there is with Khloe, and how much she has her sh*t together. Their relationship is really cool, they communicate really well and rarely fight. They also have a lot in common, and they love working out together—but they also enjoy just chilling too.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Khloe and Tristan will be moving in together soon? Let us know below!